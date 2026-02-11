Camp Blaz Marine awarded an impact Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Daniel Kelly, a native of Dallas, Georgia, military police, Provost Marshal’s Office, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, stands at attention during an award ceremony on MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, Feb. 6, 2026. Kelly was awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement medal for his outstanding performance as a physical security specialist, helping keep the installation on track to reach full operational capability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brayden Daniel)