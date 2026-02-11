Historic WWII-Era Sign Rededicated in New Location at Camp Parks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) Command Sergeant Major Steve Lorey, Dublin City Council Members John Morada, Jean Josey, Mayor Dr. Sherry Hu, Kashef Qaadri and PRFTA Garrison Commander Lieutenant Colonel Richard King, stand before the newly revealed “Guardians of Camp Parks” at the Camp Parks Sign Ceremony, February 7, 2026. More than 100 people, including service members from all military branches, city leaders past and present, and former mayors, gathered Saturday, to rededicate a landmark piece of military and architectural history. Officials from the U.S. Army and the City of Dublin formally unveiled the original Camp Parks sign at its new, prominent location at the main gate of the Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA). The ceremony marked the culmination of a multi-year, collaborative effort.