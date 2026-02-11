Historic WWII-Era Sign Rededicated in New Location at Camp Parks

Photo By Jim O'Donnell | Major General W. Shane Buzza, Commander of the 63rd Readiness Division and Dr. Sherry Hu, City of Dublin Mayor, prepare to cut the ceremonial ribbon unveiling the renovated and restored Camp Parks Sign at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, February 7, 2026. More than 100 people, including service members from all military branches, city leaders past and present, and former mayors, gathered Saturday, to rededicate a landmark piece of military and architectural history. Officials from the U.S. Army and the City of Dublin formally unveiled the original Camp Parks sign at its new, prominent location at the main gate of the Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA). The ceremony marked the culmination of a multi-year, collaborative effort. see less | View Image Page

DUBLIN, Calif.– More than 100 people, including service members from all military branches, past and present city leaders and former mayors on February 7, 2026, to rededicate a landmark piece of military and architectural history.

Officials from the U.S. Army and the City of Dublin formally unveiled the original Camp Parks sign at its new, prominent location at the main gate of the Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA). The ceremony marked the culmination of a multi-year collaborative effort.

For the past three decades, the sign and its accompanying gate shack stood at the post's southwest corner. In the fall of 2025, it was carefully lowered and transported to its new home at the garrison’s main gate off Dublin’s Dougherty Road.

The City of Dublin funded the project. The historic preservation firm Page & Turnbull was contracted to design the move, and ARG Conservation Services completed the work, meticulously preserving the original character and materials of the structures.

As part of the project, Dublin also commissioned two pieces of public art. "The Guards of Camp Parks," a pair of seven-foot-tall monoliths, now stands at the new site. These structures are painted with images from photos taken at Camp Parks over the years, reflecting the history of the Army, the garrison, and the base's deep roots within the city.

The original sign was designed by famed architect Bruce Goff while he served in the U.S. Navy's Construction Battalion, the Seabees. This unit was hosted at Camp Parks as they prepared for and returned from service in the Pacific theater.

"Today is a historic day as we dedicate the historic Camp Parks sign and artwork as a symbolic bond between Camp Parks and the City of Dublin," said Lt. Col. Richard King, Camp Parks Garrison Commander. "We are extremely proud to be a part of today’s event, as both military service members and as residents of the City of Dublin. The level of support we enjoy here [in Dublin] is greater than I have ever seen in my thirty-plus year military career."

Dublin Historian Steven Minniear, who also spoke at the ceremony, elaborated on the sign's unique heritage. "This [Camp Parks] gate is the last remaining example of the amenities that Bruce Goff and the Seabees built here. It is a testament to caring for the troops and to the design brilliance of a lone architect," he said. "Over the years, this gate has become an iconic landmark in Dublin... It has also been an iconic landmark for residents of the greater Tri-Valley."

Minniear added that thousands of Tri-Valley residents drive by the Camp Parks sign on their way to and from work along Dougherty Road. “They know this sign, and they love this sign,” he noted. “It's a landmark built by the Navy, revised by the Air Force, and now renovated and reinvigorated by the Army and the City of Dublin."

Dublin Mayor Dr. Sherry Hu also highlighted the strong bond between the city and its military neighbors. “This project reflects the City of Dublin’s deep respect for Camp Parks’ history and our longstanding partnership with the U.S. Army Reserves,” said Hu. “We are proud to help preserve this important landmark for future generations.”

Major General W. Shane Buzza, Commanding General of the 63rd Readiness Division, was also in attendance and spoke at the ceremony. "It's so significant to take time out to recognize community relationships like this,” said Maj. Gen. Buzza, “particularly one that is so strong and long-standing as what we have here in Dublin."

The rededication ceremony not only celebrates a piece of restored history but also stands as a testament to the enduring relationship between the armed forces and the communities they call home.

"The Goff sign, now flanked by 'The Guards of Camp Parks,' will greet a new generation of service members, reminding them of the long and proud legacy of the garrison," King said in closing.

PRFTA is a United States Army Reserve garrison in Dublin, California, and home to more than 30 units and organizations. It is committed to supporting the local community, providing a range of services for military families, and is a sub-installation of Fort Hunter Liggett, located 156 miles south in Monterey County, California.