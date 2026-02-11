Historic WWII-Era Sign Rededicated in New Location at Camp Parks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Major General W. Shane Buzza, Commander of the 63rd Readiness Division, speaks about the unique relationship between the City of Dublin and Camp Parks, during the Camp Parks Sign rededication ceremony, February 7, 2026. More than 100 people, including service members from all military branches, city leaders past and present, and former mayors, gathered Saturday, to rededicate a landmark piece of military and architectural history. Officials from the U.S. Army and the City of Dublin formally unveiled the original Camp Parks sign at its new, prominent location at the main gate of the Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA). The ceremony marked the culmination of a multi-year, collaborative effort..