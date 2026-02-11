Lt. Col. Richard King, Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) Garrison Commander speaks at the rededication ceremony of Camp Parks historic sign at PRFTA's main gate, February 7, 2026. More than 100 people, including service members from all military branches, city leaders past and present, and former mayors, gathered Saturday, to rededicate a landmark piece of military and architectural history. Officials from the U.S. Army and the City of Dublin formally unveiled the original Camp Parks sign at its new, prominent location at the main gate of the Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA). The ceremony marked the culmination of a multi-year, collaborative effort.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 19:38
|Photo ID:
|9518614
|VIRIN:
|260208-A-SV101-5713
|Resolution:
|3489x2630
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Historic WWII-Era Sign Rededicated in New Location at Camp Parks [Image 4 of 4], by Jim O'Donnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Historic WWII-Era Sign Rededicated in New Location at Camp Parks
No keywords found.