Historic WWII-Era Sign Rededicated in New Location at Camp Parks

Lt. Col. Richard King, Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) Garrison Commander speaks at the rededication ceremony of Camp Parks historic sign at PRFTA's main gate, February 7, 2026. More than 100 people, including service members from all military branches, city leaders past and present, and former mayors, gathered Saturday, to rededicate a landmark piece of military and architectural history. Officials from the U.S. Army and the City of Dublin formally unveiled the original Camp Parks sign at its new, prominent location at the main gate of the Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA). The ceremony marked the culmination of a multi-year, collaborative effort.