    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts hoist training with USCGC Oliver Berry (WPC 1124) [Image 6 of 6]

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts hoist training with USCGC Oliver Berry (WPC 1124)

    KAPOLEI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson  

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class James Warguez, an aviation maintenance technician assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, conducts a basket hoist from a Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter with the USCGC Oliver Berry (WPC 1124) crew during a training mission offshore Oahu Feb. 5, 2026. Proficiency in basket hoists enhances mission readiness and directly supports the Coast Guard's ability to save lives in dynamic maritime environments. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

