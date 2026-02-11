Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts training with CGC Oliver Berry (WPC 1124)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class James Warguez, an aviation maintenance technician assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, prepares to lower a rescue basket to the USCGC Oliver Berry (WPC 1124) crew while conducting hoist training offshore Oahu Feb. 5, 2026. Hoist training strengthens coordination between boat and helicopter crews, improving response times and increasing effectiveness during search and rescue and medical evacuations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)