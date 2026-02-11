U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts hoist training with USCGC Oliver Berry (WPC 1124)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class James Warguez, an aviation maintenance technician assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, prepares to lower a rescue basket to the USCGC Oliver Berry (WPC 1124) crew from a Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter during a training mission offshore Oahu Feb. 5, 2026. Coast Guard helicopter crews first started using rescue baskets in the mid 1940's, pioneering hoist rescues. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)