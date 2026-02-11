Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts training with CGC Oliver Berry (WPC 1124)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class James Warguez, an aviation maintenance technician assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, sits on a Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and looks down at the USCGC Oliver Berry (WPC 1124) while conducting training offshore Oahu Feb. 5, 2026. The Barbers Point aircrew conducted hoist training with the Oliver Berry crew to practice hoisting patients from an underway vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)