U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Seferino Aragon, an HC-130J Combat King II loadmaster assigned to the 211th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, secures a rigid hull inflatable boat at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 4, 2026. Loadmasters are crucial to successfully execute complex military logistics operations, ensuring the safe and efficient transport of personnel and cargo aboard military aircraft. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 17:26
|Photo ID:
|9518554
|VIRIN:
|260204-Z-HY271-1054
|Resolution:
|6164x4109
|Size:
|7.39 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 176th Wing air transportation specialists and loadmasters work together [Image 32 of 32], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.