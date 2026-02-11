(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    176th Wing air transportation specialists and loadmasters work together [Image 32 of 32]

    176th Wing air transportation specialists and loadmasters work together

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    176th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Seferino Aragon, an HC-130J Combat King II loadmaster assigned to the 211th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, secures a rigid hull inflatable boat at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 4, 2026. Loadmasters are crucial to successfully execute complex military logistics operations, ensuring the safe and efficient transport of personnel and cargo aboard military aircraft. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

