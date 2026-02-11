176th Wing air transportation specialists and loadmasters work together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. John Pascoe, right, an air transportation specialist assigned to the 176th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, loads a rigid hull inflatable stand onto an HC-130J Combat King II at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 4, 2026. Air transportation specialists are crucial to successfully execute complex military logistics operations, ensuring the safe and efficient transport of personnel and cargo aboard military aircraft. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)