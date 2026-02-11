176th Wing air transportation specialists and loadmasters work together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force air transportation specialists and HC-130J Combat King II loadmasters assigned to the 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, work together to secure a rigid hull inflatable boat at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 4, 2026. Air transportation specialists and loadmasters are crucial to successfully execute complex military logistics operations, ensuring the safe and efficient transport of personnel and cargo aboard military aircraft. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)