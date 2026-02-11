176th Wing air transportation specialists and loadmasters work together

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Juan Ortega, an air transportation specialist assigned to the 176th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, loads a rigid hull inflatable boat onto an HC-130J Combat King II at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 4, 2026. Air transportation specialists are crucial to successfully execute complex military logistics operations, ensuring the safe and efficient transport of personnel and cargo aboard military aircraft. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)
Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 17:26
Photo ID:
|9518550
VIRIN:
|260204-Z-HY271-1050
Resolution:
|5180x3453
Size:
|4.55 MB
Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
