Tactical precision in combat recovery

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Charles Barreda, a 347th Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) specialist, escorts a simulated downed pilot to an HH-60W Jolly Green II at FEVER Drop Zone, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 15, 2026. SERE specialists play a critical role in combat search and rescue exercises, ensuring the safe recovery of personnel while testing teamwork, coordination and rapid response under realistic mission conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)