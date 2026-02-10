(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tactical precision in combat recovery [Image 4 of 4]

    Tactical precision in combat recovery

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Charles Barreda, a 347th Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) specialist, escorts a simulated downed pilot to an HH-60W Jolly Green II at FEVER Drop Zone, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 15, 2026. SERE specialists play a critical role in combat search and rescue exercises, ensuring the safe recovery of personnel while testing teamwork, coordination and rapid response under realistic mission conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 10:52
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing

