A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 41st Rescue Squadron departs the range in an HH-60W Jolly Green II at FEVER drop zone, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 15, 2026. The exercise recreated realistic combat conditions to train aircrews in locating and recovering personnel safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 10:52
|Photo ID:
|9517498
|VIRIN:
|200617-F-WH802-1533
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|11.39 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tactical precision in combat recovery [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Savannah Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.