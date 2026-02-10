Tactical precision in combat recovery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 41st Rescue Squadron departs the range in an HH-60W Jolly Green II at FEVER drop zone, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 15, 2026. The exercise recreated realistic combat conditions to train aircrews in locating and recovering personnel safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)