(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tactical precision in combat recovery [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Tactical precision in combat recovery

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter 

    23rd Wing

    A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 41st Rescue Squadron departs the range in an HH-60W Jolly Green II at FEVER drop zone, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 15, 2026. The exercise recreated realistic combat conditions to train aircrews in locating and recovering personnel safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 10:52
    Photo ID: 9517498
    VIRIN: 200617-F-WH802-1533
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.39 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tactical precision in combat recovery [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Savannah Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tactical precision in combat recovery
    Tactical precision in combat recovery
    Tactical precision in combat recovery
    Tactical precision in combat recovery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery