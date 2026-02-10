Tactical precision in combat recovery

A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 41st Rescue Squadron departs the range in an HH-60W Jolly Green II at FEVER Drop Zone, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 15, 2026. The flight was part of a combat search and rescue exercise, testing aircrew coordination, communication, and rapid response to recover simulated downed personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)
