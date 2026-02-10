(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tactical precision in combat recovery [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Tactical precision in combat recovery

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter 

    23rd Wing

    A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 41st Rescue Squadron lands an HH-60W Jolly Green II at FEVER Drop Zone during a combat search and rescue training exercise, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 15, 2026. Following the landing, a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialist escorted a simulated downed pilot to the aircraft for a notional recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 10:52
    Photo ID: 9517502
    VIRIN: 260115-F-WH802-1173
    Resolution: 6403x4269
    Size: 9.74 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tactical precision in combat recovery [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Savannah Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tactical precision in combat recovery
    Tactical precision in combat recovery
    Tactical precision in combat recovery
    Tactical precision in combat recovery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery