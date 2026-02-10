Tactical precision in combat recovery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 41st Rescue Squadron lands an HH-60W Jolly Green II at FEVER Drop Zone during a combat search and rescue training exercise, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 15, 2026. Following the landing, a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialist escorted a simulated downed pilot to the aircraft for a notional recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)