386th AEW Firefighters Train During a Readiness and Dispersal Exercise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Solomon Weltzheimer, left, and Senior Airman Gonzalo Ramirez, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, shoot water from a firehose during a readiness and dispersal exercise at a base in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 31, 2026. Training across multiple locations increases adaptability, enabling combat-ready Airmen to operate effectively despite distance, resources, or limited infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)