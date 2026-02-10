386th AEW Firefighters Train During a Readiness and Dispersal Exercise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Solomon Weltzheimer, left, and Senior Airman Gonzalo Ramirez, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, shoot water from a firehose during a readiness and dispersal exercise at a base in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 31, 2026. Training across multiple locations increases adaptability, enabling combat-ready Airmen to operate effectively despite distance, resources, or limited infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)
Date Taken:
|01.31.2026
Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 02:55
Photo ID:
|9517079
VIRIN:
|260131-Z-YH622-1075
Resolution:
|7723x5149
Size:
|8.73 MB
Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
