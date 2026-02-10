(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    386th AEW Firefighters Train During a Readiness and Dispersal Exercise [Image 3 of 4]

    386th AEW Firefighters Train During a Readiness and Dispersal Exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.31.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Solomon Weltzheimer, left, and Senior Airman Gonzalo Ramirez, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, shoot water from a firehose during a readiness and dispersal exercise at a base in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 31, 2026. Throughout the exercise, Airmen honed tactics, techniques and procedures, strengthening the U.S. Air Force’s ability to disperse quickly, establish austere sites and generate combat sorties with a minimal footprint. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th AEW Firefighters Train During a Readiness and Dispersal Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, 386 AEW, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing

