386th AEW Firefighters Train During a Readiness and Dispersal Exercise

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron shoot water from firetrucks during a readiness and dispersal exercise at a base in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 31, 2026. Throughout the exercise, Airmen honed tactics, techniques and procedures, strengthening the U.S. Air Force’s ability to disperse quickly, establish austere sites and generate combat sorties with a minimal footprint. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)