U.S. Airmen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron spray water during a readiness and dispersal exercise at a base in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 31, 2026. Throughout the exercise, Airmen honed tactics, techniques and procedures, strengthening the U.S. Air Force’s ability to disperse quickly, establish austere sites and generate combat sorties with a minimal footprint. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 02:55
|Photo ID:
|9517077
|VIRIN:
|260131-Z-YH622-1037
|Resolution:
|7769x5179
|Size:
|11.78 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th AEW Firefighters Train During a Readiness and Dispersal Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.