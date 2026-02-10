Language as a Weapon: 500th MIB-T Competes at Best Linguist Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 500th Military Intelligence Brigade–Theater earned four top-three finishes at the 8th Annual Best Linguist Competition (BLING) in Salt Lake City, Utah, Feb. 6, 2026. From left: Staff Sgt. Jungun Park placed second in Korean, Sgt. Gwendolyn Pitkin placed first in Spanish, Spc. Daniel Mayor placed third in Korean, and Sgt. Ostap Juravich placed third in Russian, demonstrating the brigade’s language readiness across multiple languages. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)