    Language as a Weapon: 500th MIB-T Competes at Best Linguist Competition [Image 7 of 7]

    Language as a Weapon: 500th MIB-T Competes at Best Linguist Competition

    UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks 

    500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 500th Military Intelligence Brigade–Theater earned four top-three finishes at the 8th Annual Best Linguist Competition (BLING) in Salt Lake City, Utah, Feb. 6, 2026. From left: Staff Sgt. Jungun Park placed second in Korean, Sgt. Gwendolyn Pitkin placed first in Spanish, Spc. Daniel Mayor placed third in Korean, and Sgt. Ostap Juravich placed third in Russian, demonstrating the brigade’s language readiness across multiple languages. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 21:27
    Photo ID: 9516840
    VIRIN: 260207-A-UU257-6181
    Resolution: 4760x3175
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 3

    This work, Language as a Weapon: 500th MIB-T Competes at Best Linguist Competition [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Language as a Weapon: 500th MIB-T Competes at Best Linguist Competition

