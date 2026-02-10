Language as a Weapon: 500th MIB-T Competes at Best Linguist Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 500th Military Intelligence Brigade–Theater pose for a photo during the 8th Annual Best Linguist Competition (BLING), alongside Col. Shawn Callahan, 500th MIB-T commander, center, and 715th Military Intelligence Battalion command team, Lt. Col. Charles Gill, right, and Command Sgt. Maj. Billy Ray Allen, left, in Salt Lake City, Utah, Feb. 5, 2026. The competition evaluates language proficiency, analytical skills, and decision-making under pressure, reinforcing the critical role linguists play in intelligence readiness and operational success. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)