    Language as a Weapon: 500th MIB-T Competes at Best Linguist Competition [Image 2 of 7]

    Language as a Weapon: 500th MIB-T Competes at Best Linguist Competition

    UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks 

    500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 500th Military Intelligence Brigade–Theater compete in the 8th Annual Best Linguist Competition (BLING), the Department of Defense’s language competition conducted in conjunction with the annual Language Conference (LANGCON), in Salt Lake City, Utah, Feb. 5, 2026. The competition evaluates language proficiency, analytical skills, and decision-making under pressure, reinforcing the critical role linguists play in intelligence readiness and operational success. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)

    This work, Language as a Weapon: 500th MIB-T Competes at Best Linguist Competition [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Language as a Weapon: 500th MIB-T Competes at Best Linguist Competition

