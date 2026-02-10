(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Language as a Weapon: 500th MIB-T Competes at Best Linguist Competition [Image 6 of 7]

    Language as a Weapon: 500th MIB-T Competes at Best Linguist Competition

    UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks 

    500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 500th Military Intelligence Brigade–Theater pose for a photo following the 8th Annual Best Linguist Competition (BLING) awards ceremony, alongside Col. Shawn Callahan, 500th MIB-T commander, right, and Daniel Wong, 500th MIB-T language program manager, in Salt Lake City, Utah, Feb. 6, 2026. Four Soldiers from the 500th MIB-T earned top-three finishes in their respective languages during the competition. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 21:27
    Photo ID: 9516838
    VIRIN: 260207-A-UU257-4144
    Resolution: 6153x4104
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    This work, Language as a Weapon: 500th MIB-T Competes at Best Linguist Competition [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Language as a Weapon: 500th MIB-T Competes at Best Linguist Competition

