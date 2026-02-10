U.S. Army Soldiers from the 500th Military Intelligence Brigade–Theater pose for a photo following the 8th Annual Best Linguist Competition (BLING) awards ceremony, alongside Col. Shawn Callahan, 500th MIB-T commander, right, and Daniel Wong, 500th MIB-T language program manager, in Salt Lake City, Utah, Feb. 6, 2026. Four Soldiers from the 500th MIB-T earned top-three finishes in their respective languages during the competition. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)
Language as a Weapon: 500th MIB-T Competes at Best Linguist Competition
