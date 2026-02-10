A view of some of the members of the Kansas City District’s Dam Safety Communication Team on the second day of the workshop. Departments from across the enterprise such as dam safety and technical support, planning, water supply and management, economics, emergency management and lake project staff were in attendance in-person or virtually.
Working together to examine and revise risk messaging for lake projects
