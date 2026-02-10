Working together to examine and revise risk messaging for lake projects

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Instructors from the Institute for Water Resources, Stacy Langsdale and Chrissa Waite (front left of the classroom), walking members of the Kansas City District’s Dam Safety Communication Team (in-person and virtually), through their lesson plan to revise communication plans for Kanopolis and Wilson reservoirs in a classroom at the Smoky Hill Museum in Salina, Kansas.