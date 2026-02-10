An aerial photo of the beach at Kanopolis Reservoir in Ellsworth County, Kansas. Located in the Smoky Hills region of central Kansas, it is about 31 miles southwest of the City of Salina.
Working together to examine and revise risk messaging for lake projects
