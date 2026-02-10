(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Working together to examine and revise risk messaging for lake projects

    Working together to examine and revise risk messaging for lake projects

    KANOPOLIS, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2005

    Photo by Lawrence Brooks 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    An aerial photo of the beach at Kanopolis Reservoir in Ellsworth County, Kansas. Located in the Smoky Hills region of central Kansas, it is about 31 miles southwest of the City of Salina.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2005
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 17:38
    Photo ID: 9516431
    VIRIN: 050817-O-XH798-7102
    Resolution: 3504x2336
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: KANOPOLIS, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Working together to examine and revise risk messaging for lake projects [Image 6 of 6], by Lawrence Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Working together to examine and revise risk messaging for lake projects

