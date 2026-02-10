Propulsions Test Cell

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle F100-PW-229 engine undergoes diagnostic testing at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb. 5, 2026. Engine tests are vital to verifying that the F-15E Strike Eagle performs at peak efficiency, which is integral to the 366th Fighter Wing’s mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)