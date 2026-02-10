(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Propulsions Test Cell

    UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin 

    366th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle F100-PW-229 engine undergoes diagnostic testing at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb. 5, 2026. Engine tests are vital to verifying that the F-15E Strike Eagle performs at peak efficiency, which is integral to the 366th Fighter Wing's mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026
    Photo ID: 9516107
    VIRIN: 260205-F-PO088-1003
    Resolution: 5723x3808
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Propulsions Test Cell [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Grace Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

