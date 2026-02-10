Propulsions Test Cell

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Cox, an aerospace propulsion technician assigned to the 366th Maintenance Squadron, oversees performance diagnostic testing of an F-15E Strike Eagle engine at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb. 3, 2026. Engine tests are vital to verifying that the F-15E Strike Eagle performs at peak efficiency, which is integral to mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)