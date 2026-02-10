(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Propulsions Test Cell [Image 6 of 9]

    Propulsions Test Cell

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin 

    366th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zach Huschle, an aerospace propulsion technician assigned to the 366th Maintenance Squadron, inspects an F-15E Strike Eagle engine at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb. 3, 2026. Engines undergo meticulous testing and inspections to ensure that they perform properly when needed to fulfill the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)

