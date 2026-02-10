Propulsions Test Cell

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zach Huschle, an aerospace propulsion technician assigned to the 366th Maintenance Squadron, inspects an F-15E Strike Eagle engine at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb. 3, 2026. Engines undergo meticulous testing and inspections to ensure that the engine performs properly when needed to fulfill the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)