Training for Every Theater: Linguists Gather in Competition

Teams test their skill in the OSINT tent during the Utah National Guards Best Linguist Competition, Feb 5th 2026 in Salt Lake City. This multi-agency competition challenges linguists across the disciplines of intelligence through written, practical, and combined experience, showcasing their ability to translate and decipher intelligence and information in their respective languages and identify critical intelligence materials in any situation.(U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel J. Solomon)