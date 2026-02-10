(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Training for Every Theater: Linguists Gather in Competition [Image 1 of 7]

    Training for Every Theater: Linguists Gather in Competition

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Solomon 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Teams test their skill in the OSINT tent during the Utah National Guards Best Linguist Competition, Feb 5th 2026 in Salt Lake City. This multi-agency competition challenges linguists across the disciplines of intelligence through written, practical, and combined experience, showcasing their ability to translate and decipher intelligence and information in their respective languages and identify critical intelligence materials in any situation.(U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel J. Solomon)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 12:49
    Photo ID: 9515909
    VIRIN: 260205-A-JA114-3647
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 277.02 KB
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training for Every Theater: Linguists Gather in Competition [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Ariel Solomon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

