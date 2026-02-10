Competitor teams travel through the inside of a KC-135 looking for valuable intelligence assets during the Utah National Guard's Best Linguist Competition, Feb 5th 2026 in Salt Lake City. This multi-agency competition challenges linguists across the disciplines of intelligence through written, practical, and combined experience, showcasing their ability to translate and decipher intelligence and information in their respective languages and identify critical intelligence materials in any situation. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel J. Solomon)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 12:49
|Photo ID:
|9515907
|VIRIN:
|260205-A-JA114-8253
|Resolution:
|1000x667
|Size:
|216.33 KB
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Training for Every Theater: Linguists Gather in Competition [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Ariel Solomon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Training for Every Theater: Linguists Gather in Competition
No keywords found.