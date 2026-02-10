From Translation to Strategic Insight: National Intelligence Leaders Convene at Utah's 8th Annual Language Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Samantha Xanthos and Sgt. First Class Allison Kerbo greet and account for the attendees at The Utah National Guard's annual Language Conference in Salt Lake City, Feb 6th, 2026. This conference hosts National Security agencies to discuss current events and strategic lessons that ensure growth and readiness in their respective fields.