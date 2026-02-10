Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders visit RAF Mildenhall

Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders pose for a picture during a Pro Blitz Armed Forces Entertainment tour at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 30, 2026. Through the tour, AFE connected service members with familiar stateside entertainment while supporting morale overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)
