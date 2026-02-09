Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders visit RAF Mildenhall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Emily Willis, right, 100th Force Support Squadron flight commander, talks to Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders during a Pro Blitz Armed Forces Entertainment tour at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 30, 2026. The cheerleaders interacted with Airmen and leadership at the dining facility and learned about RAF Mildenhall’s heritage and mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)