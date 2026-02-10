Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders visit RAF Mildenhall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders attend the 100th Mission Support Group annual awards ceremony during a Pro Blitz Armed Forces Entertainment visit at RAF Mildenhall, England Jan. 30, 2026. The cheerleaders helped the Mission Support Group award winners celebrate their contribution to RAF Mildenhall’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)