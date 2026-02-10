The Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders attend the 100th Mission Support Group annual awards ceremony during a Pro Blitz Armed Forces Entertainment visit at RAF Mildenhall, England Jan. 30, 2026. The cheerleaders helped the Mission Support Group award winners celebrate their contribution to RAF Mildenhall’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 11:11
|Photo ID:
|9515739
|VIRIN:
|260130-F-RL213-2738
|Resolution:
|4818x3212
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders visit RAF Mildenhall [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Iris Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.