    Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders visit RAF Mildenhall

    Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders visit RAF Mildenhall

    MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    The Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders attend the 100th Mission Support Group annual awards ceremony during a Pro Blitz Armed Forces Entertainment visit at RAF Mildenhall, England Jan. 30, 2026. The cheerleaders helped the Mission Support Group award winners celebrate their contribution to RAF Mildenhall’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 11:11
    Photo ID: 9515739
    VIRIN: 260130-F-RL213-2738
    Resolution: 4818x3212
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: MILDENHALL, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders visit RAF Mildenhall [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Iris Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

