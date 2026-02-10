Atlanta Falcons cheerleader’s pose for a photo with U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Metzler,100th Mission Support Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jessica Cambron, 100 MSG senior enlisted leader, during a Pro Blitz Armed Forces Entertainment tour at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 30, 2026. The tour supported morale by bringing stateside sports spirit to Team Mildenhall Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 11:11
|Photo ID:
|9515740
|VIRIN:
|260130-F-RL213-8136
|Resolution:
|5218x3479
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders visit RAF Mildenhall [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Iris Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.