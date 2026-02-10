(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders visit RAF Mildenhall [Image 4 of 4]

    Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders visit RAF Mildenhall

    MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Atlanta Falcons cheerleader’s pose for a photo with U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Metzler,100th Mission Support Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jessica Cambron, 100 MSG senior enlisted leader, during a Pro Blitz Armed Forces Entertainment tour at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 30, 2026. The tour supported morale by bringing stateside sports spirit to Team Mildenhall Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 11:11
    Photo ID: 9515740
    VIRIN: 260130-F-RL213-8136
    Resolution: 5218x3479
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: MILDENHALL, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders visit RAF Mildenhall [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Iris Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

