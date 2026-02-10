Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders visit RAF Mildenhall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Atlanta Falcons cheerleader’s pose for a photo with U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Metzler,100th Mission Support Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jessica Cambron, 100 MSG senior enlisted leader, during a Pro Blitz Armed Forces Entertainment tour at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 30, 2026. The tour supported morale by bringing stateside sports spirit to Team Mildenhall Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)