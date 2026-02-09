11th Annual Saber Kappensitzung: Spangdahlem AB welcomes German Fasching tradition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Celebrants gather on stage to dance during the Saber Kappensitzung festival at Spangdahlem Air Base, Feb. 6, 2025. Both traditional and humorous chants, songs and dances are performed by many teams of dancers as part of the season’s festivities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)