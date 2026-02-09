Celebrants gather on stage to dance during the Saber Kappensitzung festival at Spangdahlem Air Base, Feb. 6, 2025. Both traditional and humorous chants, songs and dances are performed by many teams of dancers as part of the season’s festivities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 09:52
|Photo ID:
|9515560
|VIRIN:
|260206-F-GL460-1934
|Resolution:
|7482x4988
|Size:
|4.23 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th Annual Saber Kappensitzung: Spangdahlem AB welcomes German Fasching tradition [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.