    11th Annual Saber Kappensitzung: Spangdahlem AB welcomes German Fasching tradition [Image 3 of 6]

    11th Annual Saber Kappensitzung: Spangdahlem AB welcomes German Fasching tradition

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    A choreographed dance team dances in a kick line on stage during the Saber Kappensitzung festival at Spangdahlem Air Base, Feb. 6, 2025. Teams of dancers in costumes varying from traditional to humorous performed in front of Airmen and families as part of the German Fasching, or ‘fifth season,’ tradition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 09:52
    VIRIN: 260206-F-GL460-1545
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, 11th Annual Saber Kappensitzung: Spangdahlem AB welcomes German Fasching tradition [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

