11th Annual Saber Kappensitzung: Spangdahlem AB welcomes German Fasching tradition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A choreographed dance team dances in a kick line on stage during the Saber Kappensitzung festival at Spangdahlem Air Base, Feb. 6, 2025. Teams of dancers in costumes varying from traditional to humorous performed in front of Airmen and families as part of the German Fasching, or ‘fifth season,’ tradition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)