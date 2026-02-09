11th Annual Saber Kappensitzung: Spangdahlem AB welcomes German Fasching tradition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A choreographed dance team forms a human pyramid on stage during the Saber Kappensitzung festival at Spangdahlem Air Base, Feb. 6, 2025. Teams performed choreographed dances, skits and stunts as part of the German tradition of celebrating the centuries old Carnival, or ‘fifth season.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)