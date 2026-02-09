11th Annual Saber Kappensitzung: Spangdahlem AB welcomes German Fasching tradition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Fasching dance team dressed up as clowns performs a choreographed routine during the Saber Kappensitzung festival at Spangdahlem Air Base, Feb. 6, 2025. Fasching is a time of year where participants can dress in costumes and attend events like Kappensitzung. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)