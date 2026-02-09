(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th Annual Saber Kappensitzung: Spangdahlem AB welcomes German Fasching tradition [Image 5 of 6]

    11th Annual Saber Kappensitzung: Spangdahlem AB welcomes German Fasching tradition

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    A Fasching dance team dressed up as clowns performs a choreographed routine during the Saber Kappensitzung festival at Spangdahlem Air Base, Feb. 6, 2025. Fasching is a time of year where participants can dress in costumes and attend events like Kappensitzung. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 09:52
    Photo ID: 9515557
    VIRIN: 260206-F-GL460-1714
    Resolution: 7351x4901
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Annual Saber Kappensitzung: Spangdahlem AB welcomes German Fasching tradition [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

