    SETAF-AF troops conduct road march to compete for German military distinction [Image 4 of 4]

    SETAF-AF troops conduct road march to compete for German military distinction

    VICENZA, ITALY

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Alva Gonzalez 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    A member of the Italian Armed Forces sprints toward the finish line during the road march of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge event held by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) at
    Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. The event challenges participants with physical and military skill assessment set by the German military and recognized across Allied forces. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alva Gonzalez)

    GAFPB
    StrongerTogether
    SETAFAF
    Training
    Physical training
    Exercito Italiano

