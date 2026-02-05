SETAF-AF troops conduct road march to compete for German military distinction

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of the Italian Armed Forces sprints toward the finish line during the road march of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge event held by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) at

Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. The event challenges participants with physical and military skill assessment set by the German military and recognized across Allied forces. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alva Gonzalez)