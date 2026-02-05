SETAF-AF troops conduct road march to compete for German military distinction

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Travis Herman, assigned to the Intelligence and Sustainment Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), poses for a picture as he nears the finish line of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge road march held by SETAF-AF at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. The event challenges participants with physical and military skill assessments set by the German military and recognized across Allied forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gleidine Irish Lebornio)