    SETAF-AF troops conduct road march to compete for German military distinction [Image 2 of 4]

    SETAF-AF troops conduct road march to compete for German military distinction

    VICENZA, ITALY

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Gleidine Irish Lebornio 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Soldiers conduct a road march during the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge event held by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. The event challenges participants with physical and military skill assessments set by the German military and recognized across Allied forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gleidine Irish Lebornio)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 04:24
    Photo ID: 9515237
    VIRIN: 260205-A-LG908-1151
    Resolution: 7625x5086
    Size: 10.08 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SETAF-AF troops conduct road march to compete for German military distinction [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Gleidine Irish Lebornio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    GAFPB
    skysoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    SETAFAF
    Physical training
    173rd MBCT

