SETAF-AF troops conduct road march to compete for German military distinction

U.S. Soldiers conduct a road march during the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge event held by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. The event challenges participants with physical and military skill assessments set by the German military and recognized across Allied forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gleidine Irish Lebornio)
|02.05.2026
|02.10.2026 04:24
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
