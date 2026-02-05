(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SETAF-AF troops conduct road march to compete for German military distinction [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SETAF-AF troops conduct road march to compete for German military distinction

    VICENZA, ITALY

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Alva Gonzalez 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Matheus Candido, aide de camp for the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), conducts the road march during the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge event held by SETAF-AF at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. The event challenges participants with physical and military skill assessments set by the German military and recognized across Allied Forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Alva Gonzalez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 04:22
    Photo ID: 9515240
    VIRIN: 260205-A-LN229-1221
    Resolution: 5886x3924
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SETAF-AF troops conduct road march to compete for German military distinction [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Alva Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SETAF-AF troops conduct road march to compete for German military distinction
    SETAF-AF troops conduct road march to compete for German military distinction
    SETAF-AF troops conduct road march to compete for German military distinction
    SETAF-AF troops conduct road march to compete for German military distinction

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GAFPB
    StrongerTogether
    SETAFAF
    Physical training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery