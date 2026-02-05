SETAF-AF troops conduct road march to compete for German military distinction

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Matheus Candido, aide de camp for the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), conducts the road march during the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge event held by SETAF-AF at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. The event challenges participants with physical and military skill assessments set by the German military and recognized across Allied Forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Alva Gonzalez)