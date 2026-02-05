(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3d AA Bn. Marines Conduct ACV Well Deck Operations Aboard USS Ashland [Image 9 of 9]

    3d AA Bn. Marines Conduct ACV Well Deck Operations Aboard USS Ashland

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.24.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2026) - A U.S. Marine Corps amphibious combat vehicle attached to 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, splashes from the well deck of amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) during well deck operations off the California coast, Jan. 25, 2026. Task Force Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 03:06
    Photo ID: 9515173
    VIRIN: 260125-M-FG738-1227
    Resolution: 5776x3242
    Size: 8.86 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d AA Bn. Marines Conduct ACV Well Deck Operations Aboard USS Ashland [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Certification
    I MEF
    USS Ashland
    USMC
    15th MEU
    TF Ashland

