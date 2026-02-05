3d AA Bn. Marines Conduct ACV Well Deck Operations Aboard USS Ashland

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2026) - U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conduct well deck operations aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) during well deck operations off the California coast, Jan. 25, 2026. Task Force Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)
|01.24.2026
|02.10.2026 03:06
|9515166
|260125-M-FG738-1129
|6000x3368
|5.17 MB
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|1
|1
