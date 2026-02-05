3d AA Bn. Marines Conduct ACV Well Deck Operations Aboard USS Ashland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2026) - U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, observe amphibious combat vehicles attached to 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, during well deck operations aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) off the California coast, Jan. 25, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Sgt. Brian Knowles) (This photo illustration combines two photos of different exposures)