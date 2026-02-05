(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3d AA Bn. Marines Conduct ACV Well Deck Operations Aboard USS Ashland [Image 4 of 9]

    3d AA Bn. Marines Conduct ACV Well Deck Operations Aboard USS Ashland

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.24.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2026) - U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, observe amphibious combat vehicles attached to 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, during well deck operations aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) off the California coast, Jan. 25, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Sgt. Brian Knowles) (This photo illustration combines two photos of different exposures)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 03:06
    Photo ID: 9515168
    VIRIN: 260125-M-FG738-1105
    Resolution: 5069x2851
    Size: 5.78 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 3d AA Bn. Marines Conduct ACV Well Deck Operations Aboard USS Ashland [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Certification
    I MEF
    USS Ashland
    USMC
    15th MEU
    TF Ashland

